Centrica (CNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.40 EPS

Centrica (LON:CNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The integrated energy company reported GBX 6.40 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Centrica had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 2.16%.
Shares of Centrica traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.03), hitting GBX 141.80 ($1.86), during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 23,912,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 119.71 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 221 ($2.90).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th.
In other news, insider Mark Hanafin sold 89,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £137,622.10 ($180,820.00). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £1,976.63 ($2,597.07). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,221 shares of company stock valued at $637,977.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.
