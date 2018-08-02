Centrica (CNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.40 EPS

Centrica (LON:CNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The integrated energy company reported GBX 6.40 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (3.40) (($0.04)), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Centrica had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Shares of Centrica traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.03), hitting GBX 141.80 ($1.86), during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 23,912,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 119.71 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 221 ($2.90).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 165.42 ($2.17).

In other news, insider Mark Hanafin sold 89,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($2.02), for a total transaction of £137,622.10 ($180,820.00). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of £1,976.63 ($2,597.07). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,221 shares of company stock valued at $637,977.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

