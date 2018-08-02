Centerra Gold (CG) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CG. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.31.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Shares of Centerra Gold traded down C$0.03, reaching C$5.89, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 290,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,261. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$9.35.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Scott Graeme Perry acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,862.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.