Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

CX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Longbow Research cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 589,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 70,202 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 16,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,545,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,201,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.47%. research analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

