CECO Environmental (CECE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

CECO Environmental opened at $6.86 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $228.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $74.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 0.83%. equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,215.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,287,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after purchasing an additional 447,532 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,611,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 925,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 185,120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 220,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 162,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

