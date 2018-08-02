Caterpillar (CAT) PT Raised to $187.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $178.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

CAT opened at $138.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $112.09 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $8,181,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Calhoun purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.37 per share, for a total transaction of $776,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,989.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 8,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

