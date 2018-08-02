Catalent Inc (CTLT) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Catalent worth $23,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Catalent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Catalent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 710,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 14.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Catalent opened at $41.10 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. Catalent Inc has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $47.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $627.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.47 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,252 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $94,088.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

