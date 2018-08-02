Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Casella Waste Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $165.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems traded up $0.10, reaching $28.10, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 201,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.75. Casella Waste Systems has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other news, VP Christopher Heald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 20,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $496,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,849.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,331 over the last 90 days. 11.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

