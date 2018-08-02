Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,770 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences opened at $77.90 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $99.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,006,625.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $379,865.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,835.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,836 shares of company stock worth $7,326,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

