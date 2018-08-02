Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 4,973 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,534 shares during the period. MPI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,446,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5,555.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 302,230 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 161,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,526,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,967,000 after purchasing an additional 179,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co opened at $57.65 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 13th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 13th. Vetr raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.10 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,400,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

