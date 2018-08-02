Carriage Services (CSV) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 13372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.16 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

In other Carriage Services news, COO Mark R. Bruce sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $88,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,107.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $389.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

