Care.com (CRCM) PT Set at $24.00 by Craig Hallum

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) has been assigned a $24.00 target price by stock analysts at Craig Hallum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

CRCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Care.com from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Care.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Care.com opened at $18.66 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Care.com has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $536.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Care.com had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Care.com will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Krupinski sold 48,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,159.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 203,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,010.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $371,305.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,157,700.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCM. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Care.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Care.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Care.com by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Care.com by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Care.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

