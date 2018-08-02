Cardtronics (CATM) Issues Earnings Results

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cardtronics had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardtronics updated its FY18 guidance to $1.70-1.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 514,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,261. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

CATM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.