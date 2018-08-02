Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.22. 460,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.80 and a beta of 2.41. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.43 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. equities research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,676,000 after buying an additional 88,999 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 169,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 841,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after buying an additional 66,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

