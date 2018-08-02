Carbonite Inc (CARB) Insider Cassandra Hudson Sells 3,125 Shares

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) insider Cassandra Hudson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $108,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cassandra Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 29th, Cassandra Hudson sold 1,419 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $49,026.45.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Cassandra Hudson sold 599 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $23,510.75.

Carbonite opened at $34.60 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Carbonite Inc has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $989.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 0.28.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Carbonite Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Carbonite by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carbonite by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carbonite by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Carbonite by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Carbonite by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Carbonite to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Carbonite from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

