Capstone Turbine (CPST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.21.

Shares of Capstone Turbine stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 364,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of -0.02. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Turbine news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,875 shares in the company, valued at $64,068.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 44,655 shares of company stock worth $68,243. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPST. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 116.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 83,002 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 6.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67,509 shares during the period. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

