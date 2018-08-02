CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (CMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.01

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 45804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

CMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $774.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.04.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $65.51 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,106,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

CAPSTEAD Mtg Co/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

