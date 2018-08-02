Capricoin 1-Day Volume Tops $79,259.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Capricoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Capricoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $79,259.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00015772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030000 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001616 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000405 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 307.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000335 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

Capricoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial . The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC . Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

