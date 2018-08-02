Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.70 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Cappasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and Kucoin. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and $259,861.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005744 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003546 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013264 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00378424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00179434 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00023553 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012945 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity launched on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 578,499,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 474,464,344 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

