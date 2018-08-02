Capital One Financial Weighs in on Oil States International, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oil States International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst J. Gibney now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oil States International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Oil States International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oil States International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Oil States International opened at $33.55 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oil States International by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Oil States International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 93,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Oil States International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

