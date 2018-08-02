Capital One Financial Upgrades Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) to Overweight

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

NOG stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 151.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 19.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

