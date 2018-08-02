Capital Advantage Inc. Takes Position in Total SA (TOT)

Capital Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 4.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 148,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 290,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,621,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 3,696.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 33.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Total in the second quarter valued at $7,339,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Total currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

TOT opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total SA has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $52.54 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. equities research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a $0.7302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

