Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Given a $50.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) has been given a $50.00 target price by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 410.20% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “. Post a quarter of solid execution and ahead of the AdCom on 8/8/18 as well as what we expect to be an approval for omadacycline, we are reiterating our OW rating and 12-month price target of $50. We like PRTK because it is well capitalized (including the convertible debt raise and incoming milestones), de-risked with three positive Phase 3 trials (in an oral only skin trial) and has a diversified pipeline (omadacycline for cUTI, uUTI, Sarecycline, etc.). We anticipate two product approvals for PRTK in 2H18, omadacycline and Sarecycline.””

PRTK has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals opened at $9.80 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $319.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.29% and a negative net margin of 707.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, VP William M. Haskel sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $73,010.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,871.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Loh sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $119,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,776.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,823 shares of company stock valued at $416,975. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Highland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 959,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 731,378 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,028,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,374,000 after buying an additional 125,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,649 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 79,911 shares in the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

