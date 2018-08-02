Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Price Target to $150.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. ValuEngine raised Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.43.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet opened at $125.42 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other news, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $995,791.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,033.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

