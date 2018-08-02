CannabisCoin Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $10,326.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001787 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

