Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 4,238 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $119,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $154,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $664,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,089.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BX. Citigroup increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

NYSE BX opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.56%.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

