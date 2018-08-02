Canal Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,526 Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $24.28.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

