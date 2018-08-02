Canadian National Railway (CNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.21. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,480,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,483,000 after buying an additional 1,361,814 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 540,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,880 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 598,397 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 7,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,627,000 after purchasing an additional 98,241 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway traded up $0.42, reaching $88.97, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 77,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,282. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.59 and a 52-week high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

