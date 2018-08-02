Cambrex (CBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cambrex had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $152.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cambrex updated its FY18 guidance to 2.91-3.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CBM traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.15. The stock had a trading volume of 655,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,725. Cambrex has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

CBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory Sargen sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $3,339,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,845,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,328 shares in the company, valued at $9,742,207.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,500 shares of company stock worth $10,682,850. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

