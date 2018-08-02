California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 128,293 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,350,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,293 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of AT&T worth $547,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,809,130,000 after buying an additional 10,535,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,798,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,514,091,000 after buying an additional 1,865,377 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,092,000 after buying an additional 7,619,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,744,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,252,000 after buying an additional 249,018 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 37.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,978,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,624,000 after buying an additional 4,366,723 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on AT&T from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.21.

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.