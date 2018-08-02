Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock (CSQ) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.08

News coverage about Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock (NASDAQ:CSQ) has been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.3738436633142 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock traded down $0.06, hitting $13.06, on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,047. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Common Stock has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment strategy is to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield securities.

