Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (CZR) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Bank of America

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 447,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,502. Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($9.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock news, EVP Timothy R. Donovan sold 69,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $875,573.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 24,924,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $324,763,042.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. Common Stock by 60.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

