Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Director Sells $348,675.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director James D. Plummer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $348,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,743.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems opened at $43.99 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 114.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.