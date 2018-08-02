Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of Cadence Design Systems traded up $0.48, hitting $44.47, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 86,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,343. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $35.49 and a 52 week high of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $518.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $4,482,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,536,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $348,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,743.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,750 shares of company stock worth $9,443,383 over the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32,672.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, a verification computing platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.