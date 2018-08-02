Cactus Inc (WHD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice started coverage on Cactus in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 91.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 133,213 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth $415,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth $1,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus opened at $33.00 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Cactus has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.