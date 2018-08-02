Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Upgraded to “Positive” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, thefly.com reports.

COG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Williams Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.95.

Shares of COG opened at $23.29 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Robert Kelley bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,168,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 341.7% in the second quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 10,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 330.5% in the second quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 70,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 53,942 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 202.7% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 78,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,433,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,127,000 after buying an additional 63,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,144,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,238,000 after buying an additional 2,403,213 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

