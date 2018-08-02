Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Shares Bought by Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees

Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 330.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 53,942 shares during the quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees’ holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,938,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $772,204,000 after purchasing an additional 319,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,144,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 538.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,961,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $118,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,509,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $107,574,000 after purchasing an additional 200,752 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,667,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas opened at $23.29 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

COG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.96 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

In other news, Director Robert Kelley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 681,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,168,203.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

