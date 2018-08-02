Cabot Microelectronics Co. (CCMP) Receives $115.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.40.

CCMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.63. The stock had a trading volume of 71,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,351. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $150.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Cabot Microelectronics’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In related news, VP Ananth Naman sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $352,914.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,524.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 130,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 6.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,276,000 after acquiring an additional 57,641 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

