Cable One (CABO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.96 per share for the quarter.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.40. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cable One to post $31 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of Cable One opened at $719.78 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cable One has a 1 year low of $597.40 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Cable One in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $840.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $791.80.

In related news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total transaction of $215,829.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,240.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.10, for a total value of $1,988,778.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.