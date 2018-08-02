Cable One (CABO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Cable One in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $840.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Cable One in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $791.80.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of Cable One opened at $719.78 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Cable One has a 52-week low of $597.40 and a 52-week high of $788.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.47 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cable One will post 30.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.35, for a total value of $1,247,131.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,923,437.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.03, for a total value of $215,829.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,240.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,444 shares of company stock worth $8,190,210 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,596,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,562,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4,106.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,310,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.