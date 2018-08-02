C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) PT Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide opened at $95.38 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $630,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 548.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 27,859 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

