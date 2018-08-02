C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Cowen

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Cowen from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s current price.

CHRW has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $95.38 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 489,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.