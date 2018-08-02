C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Given “Hold” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a $98.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.86.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.45. 98,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $64.93 and a 52 week high of $100.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 24.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $2,229,000. Finally, Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

