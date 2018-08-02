Bunge (BG) Issues Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.94), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bunge had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Bunge traded down $3.13, reaching $66.00, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 3,672,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Bunge has a 52-week low of $63.87 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Bunge alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $289,776.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,780.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Bunge by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 16,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bunge to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.