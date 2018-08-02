Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $23.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brett N. Milgrim sold 34,930 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $683,580.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,386.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 50,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $1,010,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand.

