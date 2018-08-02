Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Celgene Co. (CELG)

Buffington Mohr McNeal lowered its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth $112,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELG opened at $90.19 on Thursday. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Celgene had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 87.28%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Celgene’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,401,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 27,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $2,182,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Celgene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Celgene from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Celgene in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.85.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

