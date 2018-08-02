BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of American Express (AXP)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 36.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of American Express by 447.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,807,964 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $448,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,338 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of American Express by 9.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,996,953 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,119,076,000 after purchasing an additional 992,800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 11,361.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 540,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,239,962 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $488,784,000 after purchasing an additional 539,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,504,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,058,115,000 after purchasing an additional 414,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 9,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,016,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,612.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $376,710.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,471.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,943 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express opened at $99.45 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. American Express has a one year low of $83.97 and a one year high of $104.24.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.23%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.83.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

