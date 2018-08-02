Brooks Automation (BRKS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brooks Automation earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.2484849280519 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.81. 4,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,262. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 2,103 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $59,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 1,038 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $29,188.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.