Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.00 million. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners opened at $30.55 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -168.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

BEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

