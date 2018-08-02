Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) Stake Increased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,676 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $39,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,323,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,521,000 after buying an additional 1,407,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 106.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 940,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,039,000 after buying an additional 485,508 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 6.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,429,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,218,000 after buying an additional 397,892 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $9,017,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 204,727 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.88. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Profile

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.