Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) Position Reduced by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,958,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 537,952 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 3.5% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $606,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 39.4% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,127,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,428,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $9,115,000. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management opened at $41.76 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.08. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $44.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 4.97%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

